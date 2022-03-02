Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $126.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 105.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $61.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.44. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $59.52 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

