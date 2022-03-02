BMO Capital Markets Cuts Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $130.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $187.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.55.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $90.21 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $81.54 and a fifty-two week high of $204.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.47. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.08) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $6,287,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $111,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607 in the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,388,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,425,000 after acquiring an additional 389,279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 337.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,511,000 after acquiring an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 688,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,876,000 after acquiring an additional 350,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,292,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

