BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Catalent were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,902 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $131,074,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $123,782,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 136.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,347,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,324,000 after purchasing an additional 778,781 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5,829.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 382,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 376,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

CTLT opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.17 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 492,073 shares of company stock valued at $50,547,546. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

