BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Impinj were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Impinj by 46.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

PI opened at $66.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 2.32. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $99,206.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $54,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,972 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

