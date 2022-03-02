BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,724 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $43,192.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,625 shares of company stock valued at $738,807. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.83.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.22%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

