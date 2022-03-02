BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 61,160 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,160 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 224.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,650,000 after buying an additional 139,016 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 53.4% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 550.0% during the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,972,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $4,761,725.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,506 shares of company stock worth $36,238,524. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $163.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.90. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $99.70 and a one year high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 113.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

