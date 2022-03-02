Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT Raised to C$61.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$59.25 to C$61.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BOWFF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.44.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

