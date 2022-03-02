Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT Raised to C$69.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, increased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $43.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

