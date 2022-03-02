Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$69.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BEI.UN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Boardwalk REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$57.75 to C$56.25 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.83.

TSE BEI.UN opened at C$55.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$52.14. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$35.88 and a twelve month high of C$57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

