Bodycote (LON:BOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $700.00

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 700 ($9.39) and last traded at GBX 700 ($9.39), with a volume of 215135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 745.50 ($10.00).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 800 ($10.73) to GBX 770 ($10.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($11.74) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($13.28) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 935 ($12.55) to GBX 835 ($11.20) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bodycote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 886.25 ($11.89).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 815.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 857.75. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

