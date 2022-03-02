Boltwood Capital Management Purchases 10,550 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,588,000 after acquiring an additional 63,771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 236,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 107,161 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,889,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,960,000 after acquiring an additional 94,258 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 165,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,461. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.49.

