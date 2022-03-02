Boltwood Capital Management Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,916 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,012 shares of company stock worth $146,035,270 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $7.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.75. The stock had a trading volume of 990,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,355,352. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.86. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.08.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.