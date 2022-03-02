Boltwood Capital Management Sells 94 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 38,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $6.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.48. 141,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,921. The company has a market cap of $153.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.81. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

