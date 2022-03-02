Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $43.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,750,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,820,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $37.13 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.04.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $135,596.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,891 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

