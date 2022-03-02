Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.07 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) will post $228.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $228.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $227.99 million. BOX posted sales of $198.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $869.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $868.90 million to $869.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $976.28 million, with estimates ranging from $956.10 million to $990.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $157,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in BOX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in BOX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,050. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 1.27. BOX has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $28.13.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

