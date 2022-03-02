Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Shares Down 5.5%

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.45. 1,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 150,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Boxed in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boxed in the fourth quarter worth about $112,150,000. Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in Boxed in the fourth quarter worth about $27,169,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boxed in the fourth quarter worth about $2,513,000. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Boxed in the fourth quarter worth about $2,488,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boxed in the fourth quarter worth about $816,000. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boxed Company Profile (NYSE:BOXD)

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

