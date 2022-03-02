Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Shares Down 5.5%

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.45. 1,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 150,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Boxed in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88.
Boxed Company Profile (NYSE:BOXD)
Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
