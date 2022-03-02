BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Shares Gap Down to $17.52

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.52, but opened at $16.13. BP Midstream Partners shares last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 10,815 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.58 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.45.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 99.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 19.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 66.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BPMP)

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

