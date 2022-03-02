BP (NYSE:BP) PT Lowered to GBX 450

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 475 ($6.37) to GBX 450 ($6.04) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BP from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BP from GBX 600 ($8.05) to GBX 500 ($6.71) in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BP from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. BP has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BP by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,094,000 after acquiring an additional 258,408 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,043,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in BP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,005,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,669,000 after acquiring an additional 127,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BP by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after acquiring an additional 107,905 shares during the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

