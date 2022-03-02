Brandi Galvin Morandi Sells 878 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total value of $615,908.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EQIX stock opened at $710.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $739.62 and a 200-day moving average of $787.51. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 207.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.35.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

