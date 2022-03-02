BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON BRSD opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.17) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.54. The company has a market capitalization of £14.74 million and a P/E ratio of -3.64. BrandShield Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 25 ($0.34).
About BrandShield Systems (Get Rating)
