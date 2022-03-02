BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON BRSD opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.17) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.54. The company has a market capitalization of £14.74 million and a P/E ratio of -3.64. BrandShield Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 25 ($0.34).

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

