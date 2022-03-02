Bremer Bank National Association Buys 7,598 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 523.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 16.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $766,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $4,580,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $418,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMP stock traded up $10.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.13. 5,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,545. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.52. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.38 and a 1 year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.85.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

