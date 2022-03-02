Bremer Bank National Association Cuts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,542 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $127,166,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fastenal by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,999 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Fastenal by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,059,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,644 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fastenal by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,948,000 after acquiring an additional 832,791 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.68. 91,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,890. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.92.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.