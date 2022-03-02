Bremer Bank National Association Decreases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.56. 52,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,847,581. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

