Bremer Bank National Association Has $3.82 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,631 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.82. 185,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,573,621. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.95. The company has a market cap of $269.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

