Bremer Bank National Association Sells 317 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33,914 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $110.23. 58,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,287. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.82 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.06.

