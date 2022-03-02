Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a growth of 953.6% from the January 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

BRDCY stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.69, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.34. Bridgestone has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

