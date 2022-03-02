Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.30

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 128964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

BHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.68.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,986,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,352,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,388,000. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,185,000. Finally, Greycroft LP acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,075,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.