Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $115.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $4.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Broadway Financial by 1,822.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

