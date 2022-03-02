Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.16). Apollo Endosurgery reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 148.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on APEN shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 149,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the third quarter worth $257,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APEN stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.09.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

