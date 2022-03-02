Brokerages Anticipate Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $228.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) will report sales of $228.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $227.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.20 million. BOX reported sales of $198.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $869.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $868.90 million to $869.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $976.28 million, with estimates ranging from $956.10 million to $990.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOX. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,617,741 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in BOX by 474.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BOX in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.32. 1,379,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,050. BOX has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 1.27.

About BOX (Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

