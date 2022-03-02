Brokerages Anticipate Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $677.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) to announce $677.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Caleres’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $674.50 million to $681.40 million. Caleres reported sales of $570.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caleres will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Caleres.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAL. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

CAL traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 634,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.18 million, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45. Caleres has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,932,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,552,000 after buying an additional 171,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,911,000 after buying an additional 309,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after buying an additional 264,552 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 841,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after buying an additional 249,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 691,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after buying an additional 153,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

