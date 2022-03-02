Brokerages Anticipate Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Kura Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($2.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on KURA. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,700,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,350 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,513,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,339 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,217 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,667,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $15.99 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $32.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Earnings History and Estimates for Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

