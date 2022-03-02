Brokerages Anticipate Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) will report sales of $146.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.00 million and the highest is $146.30 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $115.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $605.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $603.00 million to $608.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $688.43 million, with estimates ranging from $681.80 million to $692.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

NASDAQ LSCC traded down $2.50 on Tuesday, hitting $60.12. 1,454,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,931. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.42. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $1,648,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $147,950.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,305 shares of company stock worth $16,961,581. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 172,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 60,375 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,893,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,380,000 after buying an additional 206,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

