Brokerages Anticipate Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Announce -$0.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.81) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.85). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Point Capital LP lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,631,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,152,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,841,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,349,000 after acquiring an additional 441,349 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,623,000 after buying an additional 36,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,725,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,961,000 after buying an additional 22,761 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

