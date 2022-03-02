Brokerages Anticipate PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.15. PTC reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,719,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,426,000 after buying an additional 238,059 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of PTC by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,569,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,193,000 after buying an additional 542,019 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,183,000 after buying an additional 1,175,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PTC by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,254,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,378,000 after buying an additional 170,463 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after buying an additional 1,273,654 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $110.13 on Friday. PTC has a one year low of $103.44 and a one year high of $153.73. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PTC Company Profile (Get Rating)

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC (PTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.