Brokerages Anticipate Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Regency Centers reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regency Centers.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on REG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Regency Centers stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.39. 4,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,039. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $53.78 and a twelve month high of $78.78.

About Regency Centers (Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.