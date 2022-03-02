Brokerages Anticipate Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) will post sales of $15.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.84 million and the highest is $15.40 million. Veru posted sales of $13.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $75.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $100.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $88.43 million, with estimates ranging from $75.02 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,146,000 after acquiring an additional 154,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 78,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 14,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 170,617 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter worth $7,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Veru stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 571,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,446. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. Veru has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.08 million, a PE ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

