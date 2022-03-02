Brokerages Anticipate Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Analysts expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) to post $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $561.29.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $405.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $385.34 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $503.07 and a 200-day moving average of $544.18.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,712 shares of company stock worth $2,233,087 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.