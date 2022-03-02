Brokerages Expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) will announce $30.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.52 million and the highest is $30.90 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $26.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $130.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $131.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $149.56 million, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $154.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

BWB traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.52. 59,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $463.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $73,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohammed Lawal bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

