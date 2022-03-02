Brokerages Expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.87 Million

Brokerages predict that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) will report $16.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.50 million to $18.23 million. Edap Tms reported sales of $18.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year sales of $52.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.40 million to $54.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $62.92 million, with estimates ranging from $62.52 million to $63.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EDAP. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDAP. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edap Tms by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Edap Tms by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edap Tms stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. 28,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

