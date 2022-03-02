Brokerages Expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.63 Billion

Equities analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) to announce sales of $8.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.37 billion and the lowest is $7.88 billion. Suncor Energy posted sales of $6.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year sales of $34.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.26 billion to $36.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $32.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.36 billion to $35.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Suncor Energy.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,606,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,745,815. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suncor Energy (SU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.