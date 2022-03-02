Brokerages Expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Announce Earnings of $4.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) to post $4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.59. Whiting Petroleum reported earnings of $2.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year earnings of $19.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.46 to $21.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $20.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.72 to $22.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.63. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

NYSE WLL traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.10. The stock had a trading volume of 18,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,328. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

