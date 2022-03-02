Brokerages Set Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Price Target at $2,700.00

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASBFY shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($38.91) to GBX 2,700 ($36.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

ASBFY opened at $23.87 on Friday. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.4151 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

About Associated British Foods (Get Rating)

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.