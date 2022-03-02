Brokerages Set British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Price Target at $3,600.00

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,600.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.30) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $567,732,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,413,000 after purchasing an additional 757,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,436 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.2% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,579,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,283,000 after purchasing an additional 110,892 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BTI traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.24. 130,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,067,606. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

