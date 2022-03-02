Brokerages Set Genus plc (LON:GNS) PT at GBX 5,534.29

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,534.29 ($74.26).
Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,740 ($77.02) target price on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
Shares of LON:GNS traded down GBX 100 ($1.34) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,180 ($42.67). 209,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,465. The company has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. Genus has a one year low of GBX 2,880.75 ($38.65) and a one year high of GBX 6,310 ($84.66). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,027.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,969.02.
Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.
