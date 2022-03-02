Brokerages Set International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Target Price at $39.17

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

IGT opened at $26.37 on Friday. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

