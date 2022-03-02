Brokerages Set LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) PT at $72.00

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RAMP shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1,000.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.10. The stock had a trading volume of 392,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,540. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $66.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.51 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

