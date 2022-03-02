Brokerages Set Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target at $189.43

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.43.

MDGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDGL traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.05. 248,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,355. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.89. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $142.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.88) by $0.10. As a group, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.64 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.