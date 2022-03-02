Brokerages Set Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) PT at $30.30

Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTOR. Citigroup cut shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Craig sold 113,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $2,858,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $26,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,504. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Meritor by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Meritor by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Meritor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.75. Meritor has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.58 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritor will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

