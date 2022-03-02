Brokerages Set Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Price Target at €7.96

Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.96 ($8.94).

SHA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.11) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.87) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.50 ($8.43) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.43) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.09) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

FRA SHA opened at €5.66 ($6.35) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.06. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($12.70) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($18.81).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.